Pa.'s Nick Mead, Katie Ledecky to be USA flagbearers for Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

Team USA announced that gold medalist rower Nick Mead and legendary Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky will lead the American team into the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

By Dan Stamm

One of Chester County's best will stand alongside one of the greatest swimmers ever as they lead Team USA into the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony.

🇺🇸 Team USA announced Thursday that Strafford, Pennsylvania, native Nick Mead -- fresh off gold in the men's four rowing event -- will be a flagbearer alongside legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky.

Mead joked that to really represent "rowing as best as possible" would be to first get a haircut.

From the Schuylkill River to Olympic glory. Mead -- along with fellow Pennsylvania native Justin Best and Michael Grady -- rowed the U.S. men's four boat to the United States' first gold in the event since the 1960 Games.

Michael Grady, Nick Mead, Justin Best and Liam Corrigan rowed their way into history, becoming the first U.S. men’s four boat to win gold in 64 years.

"We had the confidence that we could do this," the Princeton University alum said after the race. Mead said that the team had just "clicked."

In the days since they won gold, Best got engaged on live TV and the whole team even got to meet Elmo.

Now for Mead -- an alum of Episcopal Academy in Newtown Square -- he will stand alongside arguably the GOAT of women's swimming (Ledecky has won 14 Olympic medals) as they lead Team USA into Sunday's Closing Ceremony.

