Damage left behind by a fire that ignited when a homeowner tried to unfreeze his water pipes.

A Bensalem man's attempt to unfreeze pipes in his home nearly cost him the house when the heater he was using sparked a fire.

The fire started Thursday morning at a home along the 700 block of Clinton Avenue in the Bucks County township, fire officials said.

Bensalem Fire Investigators said the homeowner fired up a salamander heater to try and unfreeze water pipes. Instead, the outer wall of the home ignited.



Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but not before sizable damage was done to the home.

Investigators have ruled the fire as accidental. No one was injured.