first alert traffic

I-95 detour gets detoured as pole comes down on car

A pole crashed down on a car along the southbound detour to get around the I-95 collapse in Northeast Philadelphia

NBC Universal, Inc.

Avoid Interstate 95 southbound in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning if you can.

Drivers already detoured off the busy highway at Cottman Avenue due to last weekend's collapse are being detoured again due to a crash where a utility pole apparently came down shortly before 530 a.m.

The closure of State Road forced drivers already forced off I-95 southbound onto Tacony neighborhood streets.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The pole along State Road apparently crashed down onto the car, police on the scene told NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal.

Tim Jimenez, of NBC10 newsgathering partner KYW Newsradio, said that apparently a truck clipped the wires and caused the pole to fall onto the car.

Transportation and Transit

I-95 collapse

Federal highway administrator discusses I-95 collapse and rebuilding efforts

travel

Juneteenth, Father's Day, end of school expected to lead to busy travel weekend

By 6:30 a.m., cars were being allowed along State Road again, however, trucks and larger vehicles were not.

Want to just avoid it all?

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko suggested southbound drivers avoid Northeast Philadelphia entirely. You can head over the Burlington-Bristol Bridge into New Jersey and then head back onto I-95 by crossing one of the Delaware River bridges south of the collapse site.

Don't want to pay a bridge toll? The Pennsylvania Turnpike can be used to access the Schuylkill Expressway or Roosevelt Blvd as alternates. Or you can just start your drive on U.S. Route 1.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

first alert trafficI-95 Crash
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us