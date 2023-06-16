I-95 detour gets detoured as pole comes down on car

Avoid Interstate 95 southbound in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning if you can.

Drivers already detoured off the busy highway at Cottman Avenue due to last weekend's collapse are being detoured again due to a crash where a utility pole apparently came down shortly before 530 a.m.

The closure of State Road forced drivers already forced off I-95 southbound onto Tacony neighborhood streets.

The pole along State Road apparently crashed down onto the car, police on the scene told NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal.

It’s led to major backup of the detour route



Tim Jimenez, of NBC10 newsgathering partner KYW Newsradio, said that apparently a truck clipped the wires and caused the pole to fall onto the car.

By 6:30 a.m., cars were being allowed along State Road again, however, trucks and larger vehicles were not.

Want to just avoid it all?

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko suggested southbound drivers avoid Northeast Philadelphia entirely. You can head over the Burlington-Bristol Bridge into New Jersey and then head back onto I-95 by crossing one of the Delaware River bridges south of the collapse site.

Don't want to pay a bridge toll? The Pennsylvania Turnpike can be used to access the Schuylkill Expressway or Roosevelt Blvd as alternates. Or you can just start your drive on U.S. Route 1.