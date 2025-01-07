First Alert Traffic

Sinkhole blocks Philly street after water main break

A section of North 6th Street near Rising Sun Avenue in the Hunting Park neighborhood has been closed while repairs are made

By Dan Stamm

A large sinkhole got covered in snow Monday as it continued to block a Philadelphia street.

The Philadelphia Water Department had earlier repaired a water main break along North 6th Street between Hunting Park and Erie avenues in the Hunting Park neighborhood, PWD spokesman Brian Rademaekers said on Jan. 6, 2025.

PWD crews need to inspect the sewer before next steps can be taken to work with other utilities to restore the roadway, Rademaekers said.

The timetable for those repairs to be made still weren't clear.

