Sinkhole blocks Philly street after water main break

A large sinkhole got covered in snow Monday as it continued to block a Philadelphia street.

The Philadelphia Water Department had earlier repaired a water main break along North 6th Street between Hunting Park and Erie avenues in the Hunting Park neighborhood, PWD spokesman Brian Rademaekers said on Jan. 6, 2025.

PWD crews need to inspect the sewer before next steps can be taken to work with other utilities to restore the roadway, Rademaekers said.

The timetable for those repairs to be made still weren't clear.

