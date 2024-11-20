SEPTA, union for Pa. suburbs workers reach tentative agreement, avoiding strike

SMART Local 1594, the union that represents SEPTA workers in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, has reached a tentative agreement with the transit agency, avoiding a strike.

Hundreds of workers who keep buses and trolleys rolling in the suburbs and the Norristown High Speed Line on track had authorized a strike if a new deal with SEPTA was not reached.

The union will have to have a ratification contract, and that vote will not be until after Thanksgiving.

The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, Transportation Division, Local 1594’s contract officially expires at the end of Nov. 18, 2024, SEPTA told NBC10.

SMART authorized the strike more than a week ago. The union asked for better pay and safety measures.

SEPTA negotiating deals on two fronts

This fight in the suburbs is like the one happening in the city where SEPTA’s largest union – TWU Local 234 that represents workers on Philadelphia’s Market-Frankford and Broad Street line subways, trolleys and over 100 bus routes – also reached a tentative agreement on Wednesday, November 20.

TWU Local 234 and SEPTA have been in talks since the summer and the union had been threatening a strike for weeks after their contract expired.

