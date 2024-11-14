SEPTA

‘Transit death spiral' puts SEPTA's ‘Bus Revolution' on hold

SEPTA has postponed their 'Bus Revolution' plan as they deal with the 'transit death spiral' that could lead to service cuts and increased fares

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

SEPTA has postponed their “Bus Revolution” plan as they continue to grapple with the “transit death spiral” that could lead to historic fare increases and service cuts starting next year.

In April, SEPTA unveiled the final version of their plan to improve bus service across the Philadelphia area following years of revisions, conversations with thousands of riders and more than 200 community meetings. Named the “Bus Revolution,” the proposal included a 30% increase in bus routes, improved access for riders and a simplified bus network.

SEPTA

That revolution was put on hold on Tuesday, Nov. 12, however, when SEPTA officials announced they planned to implement fare increases of 29% as well as an overall 20% in service cuts starting on Jan. 1, 2025. The transit agency said they were forced to implement the new plan after a state budget that would have given them an influx of $161 million was shot down by legislators in Harrisburg.

“Like many other transit agencies across the nation, SEPTA has hit a fiscal cliff because of the pandemic. One-time federal COVID relief funds were used to help cover the day-to-day expenses of running the system, which maintained service during the pandemic and supported the post-pandemic recovery,” a SEPTA spokesperson wrote. “Those funds ran out this past spring, creating a nearly quarter billion-dollar annual budget deficit.”

Officials said the service cuts would eliminate dozens of routes with those that remain operating significantly less.

“The number of overcrowded bus trips during the peak period will double. Reduced service forces the same crowds on to fewer buses – making it impossible to keep buses on schedule, reducing reliability, and increasing the number of people “passed up” by overcrowded buses,” the spokesperson wrote.

Officials also said the cuts will force them to postpone their bus revolution plan.

“With no prospect of a statewide solution to help fund the everyday operating expenses of public transportation systems, SEPTA has no choice but to advance historically high fare increase, service reduction, and postpone implementation of New Bus Network – putting aside years of feedback on how to make the system more useful from thousands of riders across the region,” the spokesperson wrote.

Public hearings on SEPTA’s new fare proposal are scheduled to take place on Dec. 13, 2024, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Amid the announcement of their service cuts and fare increases, SEPTA is also currently deep in negotiations with workers as it looks to avoid a strike.

SEPTA
