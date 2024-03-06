Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade 2024: Road closures, parking restrictions and more

Feeling lucky? Celebrate Irish heritage at the 2024 Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade!

The parade is set to take place rain or shine this year on Sunday, March 10 beginning at 11:15 a.m.

You can expect to see marching bands, Irish dancers and cultural groups marching through historic Independence Mall area and end at Penn’s Landing.

Here's your guide if you plan on heading to the parade or just trying to get around it:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

What roads will be closed and for how long?

According to event organizers, all parade participants will enter at Schuylkill Avenue and John F. Kennedy Boulevard and assemble from 20th Street to 16th Street along John F. Kennedy Boulevard at 9 a.m.

The parade will commence at 11:15 a.m., starting at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard and proceeding eastbound on Market Street to Penn’s Landing. The parade will end around 3 p.m.

The following streets will be closed starting at 5:30 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday:

Market Street between 6th Street and 5th Street

Starting 9 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. the following streets will be closed on Sunday:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th Street and 15th Street

20th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

19th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

18th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

17th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

16th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

15th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

The following streets will be closed starting at 10:30 a.m. (or earlier, depending on traffic conditions) until approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 15th Street and Juniper Street

Juniper Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Market Street

Market Street between Juniper Street and 2nd Street

All cross streets on Market Street from 13th Street to 5th Street, between Chestnut Street and Arch Street

Where will parking be restricted?

Yes, there will be parking restrictions and drivers must adhere to the “Temporary No Parking” signs.

Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

The following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday:

1400-2000 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard

From 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, the following streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones:

5th Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Race Street

Race Street between 5th Street and 6th Street

Market Street from Juniper Street to 2nd Street

Changes with SEPTA and Regional Rail?

SEPTA Bus Routes 2, 4, 5, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 42, 44, 45, 47, 47M, 48, 49, 57, 61, 124 and 125 will be detoured from their normal routes through the Center City area and Old City area beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday through approximately 5 p.m.

Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at www.septa.org.

Those who are planning on taking Regional Rail are discouraged from carrying bags, backpacks, or satchels of any kind.

Officials said bags are subject to search and the presence of bags could create delays in allowing attendees to enter the event. You are not allowed onto Regional Rail with cups or liquids of any kind.

What is not allowed at the parade?

Items NOT allowed along the route of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade include:

Weapons and contraband of any kind

Fireworks or explosives

Illegal or illicit substances of any kind

Alcohol beverages (Open Container Law will be strictly enforced)

Skateboards, motorized vehicles, or scooters (excluding motorized wheelchairs or similar equipment)

Laser pointers

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) & drones of any kind

What will the weather be like?

You can expect rain showers Sunday morning and then windy conditions throughout the day.

The heavy rain will continue throughout Wednesday evening. A flood watch is in affect until Thursday morning in New Jersey before things dry out. You can expect the sun to return on Friday with temperatures in the mid to low 50's. NBC10's First Alert Weather meteorologist Michelle Rotella has the most accurate forecast on when the rain will officially subside.