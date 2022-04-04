What to Know PennDOT crews are focusing on repairing potholes along 55 stretches of road in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties this week.

Drivers should prepare to slow down as roving crews work.

You can call 1-800-FIX-ROAD to report potholes you want to see get fixed.

Potholes. Anyone hitting Philadelphia area roads seemingly has been dealing with them recently. We all seem to have our own "the worst pothole" story.

Now, PennDOT is trying to fix the pothole problem by deploying road crews onto more than 55 stretches of state routes in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The pothole patrol was expected to continue working Monday, PennDOT said. Expect some slowdowns and lane closures on roads from U.S. Route 202 in Bucks County to U.S. Route 30 in Chester County to Interstate 476 (the Blue Route) in Delaware County to U.S. Route 422 in Montgomery County to the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) in Philadelphia as roving crews lay down asphalt to fix the bumps in the roads. (Get the full list of roads being fixed below.)

"Crews will restrict travel lanes on these state highways to patch areas of deteriorating pavement," PennDOT said in a news release. "Motorists are advised to be alert of this moving operation and to expect intermittent lane closures and possible slowdowns when driving near work crews."

The plan is to make the fixes throughout the week, PennDOT said. Heading into 2022, PennDOT already put down more than 2,070 tons of asphalt to repair potholes around the Philly region.

If you have a pothole on a state route, you can call 1-800-FIX-ROAD or submit a concern on PennDOT’s website.

Here is the full list of routes being addressed (weather permitting):

Bucks County

U.S. 202, Doylestown Township and Doylestown Borough;

Route 309, Hilltown, Milford, West Rockhill, Richland, and Springfield townships;

Route 152, Perkasie Borough and Hilltown Township;

Route 611 and ramps, Doylestown Borough and Plumstead, Tinicum, Nockamixon, and Bedminster townships;

Cathill Road, Perkasie Borough and West Rockhill Township;

Bath Road, Bristol Township;

Pine Grove Road, Lower Makefield Township;

Carversville Road, Buckingham and Solebury townships;

Holland Road, Northampton Township;

Pineville Road/Stoney Hill Road, Solebury and Buckingham townships;

Mechanicsville Road, Bensalem Township;

Newportville Road, Bristol Township and Hulmeville Borough;

Jacksonville Road, Ivyland Borough and Warminster Township; and

Oxford Valley Road, Middletown Township.

Chester County

U.S. 30, West Sadsbury Township;

Route 10, Sadsbury Township;

Northbrook Road, West Bradford Township;

Lower Pine Creek Road, West Vincent Township;

Pothouse Road, Schuylkill Township;

Horseshoe Pike, Downingtown Borough;

Birch Run Road, West Vincent Township;

Hollow Road, West Vincent Township; and

Valley Hill Road, Charlestown Township.

Delaware County

Interstate 476, Ridley, Springfield, Nether Providence, Marple, Haverford, and Radnor townships;

U.S. 1, Chadds Ford, Concord, Chester Heights, Middletown, Marple, Springfield, Upper Darby, and Haverford townships and Media Borough;

U.S. 202, Chadds Ford, Concord, and Thornbury townships;

U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway), Concord, Bethel, and Upper Chichester townships;

Route 3 (West Chester Pike), Edgmont, Newtown, Marple, Haverford, and Upper Darby townships;

Route 291, Trainer and Eddystone boroughs, City of Chester, and Ridley and Tinicum townships;

Route 352, City of Chester, Parkside and Brookhaven broughs, and Middletown, Edgmont, and Thornbury townships;

Baltimore Pike, Middletown, Upper Providence, Nether Providence, Springfield, and Upper Darby townships and Lansdowne, East Lansdowne Yeadon, Media, Morton Swarthmore, and Clifton Heights boroughs;

Barren Road, Middletown Township;

Haverford Road, Haverford Township;

Concord Road, Chester, Concord, and Aston townships;

Aston Mill Road, Aston Township;

Cheyney Road, Thornbury and Concord townships;

Palmers Mill Road, Marple Township;

Cedar Grove Road/Paxon Hollow Road, Marple Township; and

Thornton Road, Thornbury and Concord Township.

Montgomery County

U.S. 422, Limerick, Upper Providence, Lower Providence, and Lower Pottsgrove townships;

Route 611, Cheltenham, Abington, Upper Dublin, and Horsham townships and Jenkintown Borough;

Knapp Road, Montgomery Township; and

Edge Hill Road, Springfield Township.

Philadelphia County