As the $329 million project to cap a section of Interstate 95 to connect Old City with Penn's Landing chugs along, a bridge demolition is leading to years of SEPTA bus route detours and a road closure.

On Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, PennDOT will close the Chestnut Street Bridge over I-95 and Columbus Boulevard so the span, along with the Chestnut Park viaduct between Chestnut and Sansom streets, can be demolished.

PennDOT said that the roadway above the highway is expected to be closed for several years. Drivers will be detoured southbound onto Front Street instead.

SEPTA's 5, 17, 21, 33, 38. 42 and 44 bus routes -- which utilize bridge to the viaduct connecting to Market Street -- will be detoured. SEPTA has details on new start and end locations for each bus line on its website.

"Access to Penn’s Landing and the waterfront will remain open to pedestrians by using the Market Street bridge from 2nd Street," PennDOT said.

The nearby Walnut Street pedestrian bridge closed in November 2023 so that it too could be demolished.

The spans are being taken down as part of the yearslong construction to replace and expand the existing covered section of I-95 along the riverfront at Penn's Landing. Philadelphia's Buckley & Company Inc. is the general contractor on the $329 million project.

"The new covering over I-95 will be enlarged to span between Chestnut and Walnut streets and will extend from Front Street east to cover Columbus Boulevard," PennDOT said. "The new covered area also will include construction of a new Park at Penn’s Landing."

The new park will be an 11.5-acre civic space spanning I-95 and Columbus Boulevard between Chestnut and Walnut Streets, extending from Front Street to the Delaware River, said PennDOT.

The capping project is financed with federal, local, and private funds, noted PennDOT.