A man working as a pizza delivery driver was shot and killed in his car in North Philadelphia on Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. along the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue near Pete's Pizza, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.

Police officers found the 29-year-old victim slumped over in the driver's seat of his car and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Small said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later, police said.

Investigators on the scene started looking for clues.

"We know that the victim in the driver's seat of his vehicle when he got shot, the driver's door window was broken out, appeared to have been shot out," Small said.

Police found evidence that at least six shots were fired. "Three spent shell casings were right next to the driver door of the vehicle... and three spent shell casings were actually inside of the vehicle," Small said.

"It appears that the shooter was standing right next to this vehicle when shots were fired and may have even reached into the vehicle and fired shots," Small said.

The nearby pizza place captured the shooting on surveillance video, Small said.

The driver can "clearly" be seen pulling up after making a delivery when the shooter walks right up to the car, Small said.

The suspected shooter tried to open the car door before the victim put his car in reverse to try and get away, Small said. The gunman continued to hold onto the door while the driver went in reverse, crashing into another car.

Once the car was stopped you see the shooter fire several shots, Small said.

The shooter didn't appear to take anything from the deliveryman, investigators said.

According to Small, the suspect -- who has a medium-to thin build -- was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a hood over his head as he fled southbound on Ridge Avenue.

Entering Friday, at least 122 people have been killed in Philadelphia so far this year, according to police data. That year-to-date homicide count is down 39% from last year and the lowest since 2016.