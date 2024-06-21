A little bit of Hollywood has made its way to Delaware County with a famous actor being spotted around town.

HBO is filming a new miniseries called "Task" that stars Mark Ruffalo and is a spinoff to the famous “Mare of Eastown” series that starred Kate Winslet.

"Mare of Eastown" was based in Pennsylvania and around the Delaware Valley and it looks like "Task" will be set here too.

"Task" features Oscar-nominated Ruffalo playing an FBI agent leading an investigation into a series of drug-house robberies.

While filming the most recent scene for the show that was set in the Delaware County Courthouse, Ruffalo used his lunch break to mingle and snap a few pictures with County officials in between takes.

Residents keep your eyes peeled! Film crews have been active in Ridley Township, Aston, Upper Chichester, Chadds Ford, and Marcus Hook in Delaware County.

They have also worked in South Philadelphia's Italian Market and various locations across Montgomery, Chester, and Northampton counties over the past several months.

Ruffalo is popular for his prior roles in Hollywood films such as the Incredible Hulk in several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Zodiac" and "The Kids Are All Right."

Berwyn native and creator Brad Inglesby also made a homecoming and is the producer of the show.

Ingelsby is most notably recognized for his portrayal of a fictionalized version of a Chester County town in "Mare of Easttown."