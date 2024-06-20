The first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle is set for next week, when President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will take the stage.

This month's presidential debate will be historic in that it was not organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates, a bipartisan organization that has managed the presidential debates since the 1988 presidential election.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming 2024 presidential debate:

When is the first presidential debate?

The first presidential debate will take place on June 27 at 9 p.m. EST.

How to watch the first presidential debate?

The first presidential debate will air on CNN and be streamed on Max.

Will there be an audience at the first presidential debate?

The first presidential debate will take place in CNN's Atlanta studios and will not feature an audience.

"To ensure candidates may maximize the time allotted in the debate, no audience will be present," CNN said in a press release.

Who will moderate the first presidential debate?

The first presidential debate will be moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Why is the first presidential debate in June?

Traditionally, presidential debates have taken place in the fall, with three debates scheduled between September and October.

But this year, the Trump and Biden campaigns decided to hold a debate earlier in the election cycle to get it in before early and mail-in voting begins.

The debate is being organized by CNN, which sent out invitations to Trump and Biden. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has failed to qualify for the debate after not meeting CNN's requirements for who could attend. The move excluded the Commission for Presidential Debates, which had scheduled three debates in the fall.

Is the presidential debate mandatory?

No. There is nothing in the Constitution that mentions presidential debates and Congress has not passed a law requiring them. However, debates have become a traditional part of modern American politics.

Will there be a second presidential debate?

Trump and Biden have both agreed to do a second presidential debate on Sept. 10, which will be hosted by ABC News.