Pa. couple killed after drowning in Florida rip current while on vacation with kids

Brian Warter, 51, and Erica Wishart, 48, got caught in a rip current with two of their children on Thursday afternoon. The children were able to break away from the current and are safe

By Emily Rose Grassi

A couple from Pennsylvania was killed on Thursday after getting caught in rip currents off a Florida beach while on vacation, officials said.

The couple was identified as Brian Warter, 51, and Erica Wishart, 48, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Warter and Wishart were on vacation with their six teenage children on Hutchinson Island when they and two of their kids were caught in the rip current, officials said.

A spokesperson with the Martin County Sheriff's Office in Florida took to Facebook to share the sad news.

Officials said that the two kids were able to break away from the current and they tried to help their parents.

Sadly, they were forced to return to shore without the couple due to the danger of the current, officials explained.

The couple's children called 911 for help, according to NBC affiliate WPTV in Florida.

Martin County Ocean Rescue officials were called to the beach around 1:30 p.m. and able to find the couple to bring them back to shore before performing CPR, the sheriff's office said.

The Sheriff's Office said that life-saving efforts continued in the ambulance and in the hospital before the couple was pronounced deceased.

A deputy with the Martin County Sheriff's Crisis Intervention Team is helping the children as they wait for family members to make their way to Florida.

