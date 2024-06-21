A man in a wheelchair was struck by a hit-and-run driver -- thrown about 50 feet -- near the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge and entrance to Vine Street Expressway early Friday, Philadelphia police said.

The crash happened just after midnight in the middle of Vine Street -- near Franklin Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. It appeared the crash caused the man to be launched about 50 feet.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police officers and medics found the man -- believed to be in his 50s -- suffering from head trauma and unresponsive next to his wheelchair," Small said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition while undergoing surgery.

It appeared that a driver going westbound from the Ben Franklin Bridge struck the man, Small said. A witness said after impact the striking driver made a right turn onto 7th Street.

The victim "may have been out here panhandling," Small said. The area is known for panhandling and police officers said they recognized the man as previously having been asking for money in the area.

Another driver's dashcam captured the hit-and-run "clearly," Small said.

The car appeared to be a white sedan -- possibly a Hyundai -- with New Jersey tags, Small said. The car likely has front-end damage.