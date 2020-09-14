What to Know More PATCO services are getting back to normal again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PATCO’s weekday train service will also be increased every five to 10 minutes during rush hour periods while trains will continue to run every 20 minutes on Saturday and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

PATCO’s Ashland, Westmont, City Hall and 12/13th Street stations had been closed since March 28 as part of the agency’s COVID-19 response. All four stations will reopen on Sept. 14.

PATCO reopened four previously closed stations Monday and increased its train service as it continues to restore normal operations and promote social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The transit agency connection South Jersey with Philadelphia made the announcement last week.

“As more riders return to PATCO, we will be evaluating our approach and strategies relating to every aspect of how our service is delivered,” PATCO General Manager John Rink said. “Our goal now is to ensure our service provides enough capacity so that there is enough room on platforms and trains to facilitate appropriate social distancing.”

With the reopenings Monday, all PATCO stations are open for 24 hours a day with the exception of 9/10 and Locust which closes daily between 12:07 a.m. and 4 a.m.

"Normal schedule in effect," was posted to PATCO's website as the Monday morning commute got underway.

PATCO’s COVID-19 safety guidelines remain in place, with all customers on platforms, trains and stations required to wear face coverings. PATCO crews continue to frequently clean all areas which also include signs promoting social distancing and hand sanitizer dispensers.