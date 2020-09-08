PATCO to Reopen 4 Stations and Increase Service Next Week

What to Know PATCO’s Ashland, Westmont, City Hall and 12/13th Street stations had been closed since March 28 as part of the agency’s COVID-19 response. All four stations will reopen on Sept. 14.

PATCO’s weekday train service will also be increased every five to 10 minutes during rush hour periods while trains will continue to run every 20 minutes on Saturday and every 30 minutes on Sundays.

PATCO will reopen four previously closed stations and increase its train service starting next week as it continues to restore normal operations and promote social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As more riders return to PATCO, we will be evaluating our approach and strategies relating to every aspect of how our service is delivered,” John D. Rink, PATCO General Manager, said. “Our goal now is to ensure our service provides enough capacity so that there is enough room on platforms and trains to facilitate appropriate social distancing.”

PATCO’s Ashland, Westmont, City Hall and 12/13th Street stations had been closed since March 28 as part of the agency’s COVID-19 response. All four stations will reopen on Sept. 14. During the closures, crews completed an elevator installation project at the stations.

With the reopenings next Monday, all PATCO stations will be open for 24 hours a day with the exception of 9/10 and Locust which closes daily between 12:07 a.m. and 4 a.m.

PATCO’s COVID-19 safety guidelines remain in place, with all customers on platforms, trains and stations required to wear face coverings. PATCO crews continue to frequently clean all areas which also include signs promoting social distancing and hand sanitizer dispensers.