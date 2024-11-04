You can help people dealing with food insecurity by dropping nonperishable goods in a bus in Delaware.

DART launched its Stuff the Bus campaign on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in the parking lot of the Rehoboth Beach Giant Food supermarket at Lighthouse Plaza.

"Every year, DART partners with the Food Bank of Delaware for our annual 'Stuff The Bus' Thanksgiving Food Drive," DART said. "DART strives to collect a substantial amount of non-perishable food items to help Delawareans in need of food assistance."

Other stops of the Thanksgiving food drive include stores in Dover, Newark, Stanton and Wilmington, according to the Food Bank of Delaware. Each day food will be collected from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The goal for 2024 is to collect around 20,000 pounds of food, organizers said. The food bank will ensure the donated food filters down through its 745 "hunger relief partners" to feed those who are dealing with food insecurity.