NJ Transit offers buy one, get one ‘sweetheart deal' now through Valentine's week

The "buy one, get one" round trip deal runs from Friday, Feb. 8 through Monday, Feb. 19

By Cherise Lynch

Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Are you thinking about taking a trip somewhere special with your significant other?

In celebration of Valentine's Day, New Jersey Transit is offering a "sweetheart deal" which allows customers to receive a free round-trip for a traveling companion with the purchase of a round-trip.

From Feb. 8 through Feb. 19 customers can visit njtransit.com/sweet to obtain a promo code, which can be used in the NJ Transit mobile app to receive a buy one, get one free” round-trip.

NJ Transit officials said all tickets are non-transferable, non-refundable, app-only and the deal cannot be combined with other offers. The four one-way tickets must be activated on the same day.

Tickets will be effective until 2 a.m. on Feb.20 to accommodate those traveling late on Presidents’ Day.

The deal does not apply to tickets for travel to/from Newark Liberty International Airport Station, SEPTA or Metro North Stations, the transit agency said. 

Only one code can be used per customer during the promotion.

For more information visit nj.transit.com.

