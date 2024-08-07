A jackknifed tractor-trailer wound up wrapped around a utility pole along busy U.S. Route 130 in Burlington County, New Jersey, early Wednesday, blocking traffic for hours.

The wreck happened around 2 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2024, along Route 130 near Taylors Lane in Cinnaminson. Several wires were tangled up as the truck came to rest against a utility pole on a grassy area next to the road.

NBC10

Hours later the crash continued to block both directions of Route 130 as utility crews worked in the area.

A jackknifed tractor trailer is causing problems in Cinnaminson this morning. Rt 130 closed both directions at Taylors Lane. ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ pic.twitter.com/rcoPNoRXcO — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) August 7, 2024

Detours were set up to get drivers around the crash. Anyone wanting to avoid the area entirely could take Church Road or Main Street to get over to Interstate 295 or the New Jersey Turnpike.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, according to Burlington County Central Communications.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.