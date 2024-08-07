First Alert Traffic

Jackknifed truck takes down wires, closes Route 130 in NJ for hours

Drivers should try to avoid U.S. Route 130 near Taylors Lane in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, early on Aug. 7, 2024, due to a tractor-trailer crash

By Dan Stamm

A jackknifed tractor-trailer wound up wrapped around a utility pole along busy U.S. Route 130 in Burlington County, New Jersey, early Wednesday, blocking traffic for hours.

The wreck happened around 2 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2024, along Route 130 near Taylors Lane in Cinnaminson. Several wires were tangled up as the truck came to rest against a utility pole on a grassy area next to the road.

Jackknifed truck with worker in vest nearby
NBC10

Hours later the crash continued to block both directions of Route 130 as utility crews worked in the area.

Detours were set up to get drivers around the crash. Anyone wanting to avoid the area entirely could take Church Road or Main Street to get over to Interstate 295 or the New Jersey Turnpike.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, according to Burlington County Central Communications.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

