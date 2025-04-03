West Philadelphia

Man dies in West Philly shooting, police say

Police in Philadelphia say a 40-year-old man was killed on Thursday afternoon in a shooting that happened along the 4500 block of Lancaster Ave., in West Philly

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials are investigating after, they said, a man was killed in a daytime shooting in West Philly on Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1:19 p.m. on Thursday along the 4500 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

At that time, officials said, officers discovered a 40-year-old man who had been shot.

He was pronounced at the scene, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police officials are still working at the scene and, they said, no arrests have yet been made and no weapons have been recovered.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, officials said.

Police officials are asking anyone who may have additional information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division at 215-686-3334.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

West Philadelphia 1 hour ago

U.S. Marshals capture teen suspect in shooting death of boy on SEPTA bus

New Jersey 7 mins ago

Atlantic City police officer arrested, charged with sexually assaulting woman

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477), and, police officials said, all tips will remain confidential.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us