Man dies in West Philly shooting, police say

Law enforcement officials are investigating after, they said, a man was killed in a daytime shooting in West Philly on Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1:19 p.m. on Thursday along the 4500 block of Lancaster Avenue.

At that time, officials said, officers discovered a 40-year-old man who had been shot.

He was pronounced at the scene, officials said.

Police officials are still working at the scene and, they said, no arrests have yet been made and no weapons have been recovered.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, officials said.

Police officials are asking anyone who may have additional information on this incident to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division at 215-686-3334.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477), and, police officials said, all tips will remain confidential.