Mayor Parker, Gov. Shapiro to make ‘major' announcement at SEPTA station

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Governor Josh Shapiro are scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 22. Watch in the video embedded below

By David Chang

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and other state, federal and local leaders are set to make a “major” announcement at a SEPTA station in the city’s Frankford neighborhood.

The press conference will take place at the Frankford Transportation Center on 5223 Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.

Officials have not yet revealed what Parker and Shapiro will speak about, only stating the announcement will be “major.”

Watch the press conference in the video embedded on top of this article starting at 11 a.m. ET.

The planned press conference comes after SEPTA reached tentative deals to avert strikes from workers in Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania suburbs. It also comes as SEPTA continues to warn of a possible “transit death spiral” in which the transit agency would increase fares 29% and reduce services by 20% in January.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, SEPTA's Board approved an initial 7.5% fare hike that will take effect at the start of December. They also plan on holding hearings in December on their proposed January fare hike and service cuts.

The transit agency said they were forced to implement the new plan after a state budget that would have given them an influx of $161 million was shot down by legislators in Harrisburg.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

