Is Philly ready for a jam-packed 2026?

Philly is preparing for 2026, which is shaping up to be a banner year for the City of Brotherly Love.

That year will mark the country's 250th birthday, and Philadelphia is planning to commemorate the Semiquincentennial in epic fashion.

Besides that, the city is set to be jam-packed with events all throughout that year, with the 2026 MLB All-Star game being hosted by the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field hosting FIFA World Cup games.

There will also be the MLB Draft in Philly in 2026, not to mention the annual Wawa Welcome America Festival and the Made in America Festival -- if it is held that year.

In an effort to organize it all and make sure the city is prepared for a busy 2026, Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (D-at large) set up a hearing that began on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at 1 p.m. and will continue through 3 p.m.

A statement on the day's hearing noted that the event is intended to help the city prepare to handle the expected influx of tourists into Philadelphia for these planned events as well as build opportunities that could benefit long-time Philly residents.

A number of politicians and officials from Philadelphia Soccer 2026, The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Welcome Philadelphia, Philadelphia 250 and other groups involved in planning upcoming events are all expected to be in attendance at the day's hearing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.