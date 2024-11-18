Philadelphia

Is Philly ready for a jam-packed 2026?

City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas is hosting a hearing ahead of 2026 to ensure the city is prepared for America's 250th birthday, the FIFA World Cup games, the MLB Draft and other events

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philly is preparing for 2026, which is shaping up to be a banner year for the City of Brotherly Love.

That year will mark the country's 250th birthday, and Philadelphia is planning to commemorate the Semiquincentennial in epic fashion.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Besides that, the city is set to be jam-packed with events all throughout that year, with the 2026 MLB All-Star game being hosted by the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field hosting FIFA World Cup games.

There will also be the MLB Draft in Philly in 2026, not to mention the annual Wawa Welcome America Festival and the Made in America Festival -- if it is held that year.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In an effort to organize it all and make sure the city is prepared for a busy 2026, Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (D-at large) set up a hearing that began on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at 1 p.m. and will continue through 3 p.m.

A statement on the day's hearing noted that the event is intended to help the city prepare to handle the expected influx of tourists into Philadelphia for these planned events as well as build opportunities that could benefit long-time Philly residents.

A number of politicians and officials from Philadelphia Soccer 2026, The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Welcome Philadelphia, Philadelphia 250 and other groups involved in planning upcoming events are all expected to be in attendance at the day's hearing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 37 mins ago

3 men sentenced to life in prison for killing 2 teens in Philly ambush shooting

Bucks County 1 hour ago

Planes collide at Doylestown Airport

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us