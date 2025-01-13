A historic bridge connecting a popular Bucks County town with New Jersey is showing its age and must close for needed repairs.

The New Hope-Lambertville Toll-Supported Bridge closed Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, for at least two weeks so that a rusted 120-year-old pin that supports the span over the Delaware River could be repaired, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, which operates the bridge.

The bridge could remained closed for up to two weeks, until Jan. 27, 2025, the DRJTBC said.

"The uninterrupted bridge closure will enable work crews and engineers to replace a deteriorated 4-inch-diameter, 18-inch-long steel pin that supports a critical joint of 11 structural steel members on the bridge’s second truss span from the Pennsylvania side," the bridge commission said. "The 120-year-old pin has rusted and worn to the point where it poses a potential risk for failure under heavy load."

The rusty issue was found by accident.

"The damaged pin was fortuitously discovered as a result of sand-blasting of the bridge’s painted surfaces last summer," the DRJTBC said.

"This would mark the first time that a such pin replacement has been performed on the steel Pratt-truss bridge linking New Hope and Lambertville," the commission added. "It also would mark the first time that such a repair procedure has been executed at any of the Commission’s bridges."

The closure comes at an inopportune time for the shopping districts as New Hope & Lambertville Restaurant Week 2025 takes place during the estimated closure time.

Folks going between the towns will need to take alternated routes to access businesses and restaurants. The DRJTBC laid out detours for folks looking to cross the river by car or foot:

As has been the case for the past 10 months, New Jersey-bound motorists will be detoured a mile north to the New Hope-Lambertville (Route 202) Toll Bridge, which does not have a toll in the New Jersey-bound direction.

Pennsylvania-bound motorists will have three options:

The closest alternate river crossing is the New Hope-Lambertville (Route 202) Toll Bridge, one mile north. This is tolled in the PA-bound direction. The Class 1 toll for personal vehicles (motorcycles, cars, pickups, vans, and SUVs up to 8-feet high with two axles) is $1.50 for E-ZPass and $3 for TOLL BY PLATE (an invoice sent in the mail to the vehicle’s registered owner).

The closest non-toll option is the Centre Bridge-Stockton Bridge, 3.3 miles north.

Downriver, the closest option is the Washington Crossing Bridge (narrow) 6.9 miles south.

For pedestrians, the Commission plans to provide a free shuttle service. Currently, shuttle service is provided to complement the bridge’s temporary walkway on Friday nights and Saturdays and Sundays. The service will be expanded to a daily operation, but the hours have yet to be confirmed.

More details on getting around the bridge closure can be found on the bridge commission's website.