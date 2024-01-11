Tuesday's storm that dumped inches of windswept rain on much of the Philadelphia region is well gone, but its impacts continue to be felt in Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood.

That's because Kelly Drive -- a busy thoroughfare connecting East Falls, Manayunk, Roxborough and other northwestern neighborhoods and lower parts of Montgomery County to heart of Philadelphia and Center City -- remained closed Thursday morning after the Schuylkill River flooded the roadway.

Philadelphia Police and the Streets Department report Kelly Drive between Falls Bridge and Ferry Drive will likely remain closed overnight into tomorrow. Some water remains on the road. The Streets Department will work safely to remove mud and debris before reopening. https://t.co/JltqJ8B2tH — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) January 10, 2024

Before daybreak Thursday, the water appeared to have receded near Midvale Avenue, however, it remained closed between Falls Bridge and Ferry Drive.

City emergency management had warned that the roadway would remain closed into Thursday as the Streets Department worked to remove "mud and debris."

This closure is the latest for this stretch of Kelly Drive, which was closed at least twice due to flooding late last year as heavy rains seemingly cause more river flooding in the area.

Drivers wanting to get into or out of downtown can use the Schuylkill Expressway instead, but expect that to become slow during the morning rush.