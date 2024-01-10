Caught on cam: Dangerous water rescue in Upper Chichester

Firefighters in Delaware County had over two dozen rescues Tuesday night, including a man in a tree with dangerous water below him.

Many areas across the region saw heavy downpour during the storm that led to roads looking more like rivers, and the same was true for Upper Chichester where 20-year-old Joel Bryant got trapped in a tree.

Bryant went to investigate a fire near Riviera Road and Flora Lane, but quickly got stuck in the water that was deeper than he thought.

Firefighters of the newly formed Delaware County Water Rescue Task Force were able to reach Bryant within minutes of the 9-1-1 call due to new technology that allowed them to geo-locate him.

“The current that goes with that is sweeping between your legs and everything else, it could sweep you, so it’s actually very dangerous to go into the water,” Captain Matthew McCormick with Aston Fire said.

In Delaware County alone there were 2000 calls to 9-1-1 and 27 rescues, according to first responders.

“2% battery, and I had called my friend Jack, and he said call 911, and I probably wouldn’t have, if he had not said that, because I didn’t really feel I was in danger the whole time,” Bryant said. “But I called them because I knew I wasn’t getting out of there alone.”

The firefighters that rescued him were honored Wednesday at the Aston Fire Department.

“What do you want to say to them for coming to your aid yesterday?” NBC10’s Aaron Baskerville asked Bryant.

“I think it’s a great thing. I nearly died, it was a stupid thing to do,” Bryant laughed.

“There’s no one coming to rescue our rescuers. So the courage they show, and they commit hours and hours of training,” Tim Boyce with Delaware County Emergency Services said.

“Obviously it was a bad storm, what did you learn from all of this?” NBC10’s Baskerville asked Bryant.

“Don’t be stupid!” Bryant laughed.