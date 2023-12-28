Philadelphia

Flooding from Schuylkill River closes portion of Kelly Drive in Philly 

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Flooding from the Schuylkill River closed a portion of Kelly Drive Thursday morning. 

Kelly Drive was closed between Midvale Avenue and Ferry Road as of 9:30 a.m. 

A flood warning remains in effect for the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties until Thursday afternoon. The Schuylkill River is expected to continue rising above flood stage throughout the day, leading to more possible flooding. Motorists are advised to not drive through flooded roads. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

