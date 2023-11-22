Police close I-95 in Northeast Philly

Pennsylvania State Police blocked a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Police didn't immediately reveal what led to the closure between the exits for the Betsy Ross Bridge (Exit 26) and Academy Road/Linden Ave. (Exit 32) around 4:30 a.m.

The roadway remained closed past 6 a.m. A Philadelphia police vehicle could be seen blocking a ramp tot he highway off Milnor Street.

UPDATE: Police activity on I-95 northbound between Exit 26 - Betsy Ross Br/New Jersey and Exit 32 - Academy Rd/Linden Ave. All lanes closed. — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) November 22, 2023

Drivers were being forced off onto surface streets to get past the crash scene.

Southbound drivers should also expect delays as people slow down to see what's happening in the other direction.

This story is developing and will be updated.

