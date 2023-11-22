first alert traffic

Police close I-95 in Northeast Philly

All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 between Exits 26 and 32 on Wednesday Nov. 22, 2023

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pennsylvania State Police blocked a busy stretch of Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Police didn't immediately reveal what led to the closure between the exits for the Betsy Ross Bridge (Exit 26) and Academy Road/Linden Ave. (Exit 32) around 4:30 a.m.

The roadway remained closed past 6 a.m. A Philadelphia police vehicle could be seen blocking a ramp tot he highway off Milnor Street.

Drivers were being forced off onto surface streets to get past the crash scene.

Southbound drivers should also expect delays as people slow down to see what's happening in the other direction.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Transportation and Transit

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

first alert trafficNortheast PhiladelphiaI-95
