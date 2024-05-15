I-676 reopens after crash blocks Philly highway heading into morning commute

A crash on the rainy Vine Street Expressway left part of the highway cutting through the center of Philadelphia blocked heading into the Wednesday morning commute.
The multi-vehicle crash happened around 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 676 near Broad Street, according to 511PA.
Drivers were still stopped between the Broad Street and 22nd Street exits of I-676 about an hour later.
People could be seen walking around on the closed lanes and police were on the scene.
then, around 6:30 a.m., the crash was cleared and cars began moving again.
No word yet on injuries.
