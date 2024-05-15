first alert traffic

I-676 reopens after crash blocks Philly highway heading into morning commute

The wreck closed the westbound lanes of the Vine Street Expressway between Broad and 22nd streets on May 15, 2024

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash on the rainy Vine Street Expressway left part of the highway cutting through the center of Philadelphia blocked heading into the Wednesday morning commute.

The multi-vehicle crash happened around 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 676 near Broad Street, according to 511PA.

Drivers were still stopped between the Broad Street and 22nd Street exits of I-676 about an hour later.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

People could be seen walking around on the closed lanes and police were on the scene.

then, around 6:30 a.m., the crash was cleared and cars began moving again.

Transportation and Transit

Pennsylvania 19 hours ago

Del. woman killed after police chase, shootout in 2 states, officials say

travel 21 hours ago

What places are expected to be the most popular summer travel destinations?

No word yet on injuries.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

first alert trafficCenter City Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us