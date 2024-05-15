I-676 reopens after crash blocks Philly highway heading into morning commute

A crash on the rainy Vine Street Expressway left part of the highway cutting through the center of Philadelphia blocked heading into the Wednesday morning commute.

The multi-vehicle crash happened around 5 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 676 near Broad Street, according to 511PA.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-676 westbound between PA 611/Broad St and 22nd St. All lanes closed. — 511PA Statewide (@511PAStatewide) May 15, 2024

Drivers were still stopped between the Broad Street and 22nd Street exits of I-676 about an hour later.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

ALL LANES CLOSED on I-676 westbound near Broad St. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/cmI2DPxX7s — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) May 15, 2024

People could be seen walking around on the closed lanes and police were on the scene.

then, around 6:30 a.m., the crash was cleared and cars began moving again.

No word yet on injuries.