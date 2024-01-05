Crash closes I-95 for hours in Delaware County

A crash closed busy Interstate 95 for hours leading into the Friday morning commute.

The wreck happened early Friday along the northbound lanes of I-95 between Exit 4: US 322 East - Commodore Barry Bridge And Exit 5: Kerlin Street, according to 511PA.

A big delay led up to the closure as of 6 a.m. The road remained closed as of 6:45 a.m.

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko suggested drivers take Route 291 (which could back up itself) or find your own route.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

ALL LANES CLOSED on I-95 northbound. Big delay approaching closure. Take another route or 291. @NBCPhiladelphia — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) January 5, 2024

The roadway was reopened by 7:40 a.m.

No word yet on the extent of the crash or if anyone was hurt.