Crash closes I-95 for hours in Delaware County

By Dan Stamm

A crash closed busy Interstate 95 for hours leading into the Friday morning commute.

The wreck happened early Friday along the northbound lanes of I-95 between Exit 4: US 322 East - Commodore Barry Bridge And Exit 5: Kerlin Street, according to 511PA.

A big delay led up to the closure as of 6 a.m. The road remained closed as of 6:45 a.m.

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko suggested drivers take Route 291 (which could back up itself) or find your own route.

The roadway was reopened by 7:40 a.m.

No word yet on the extent of the crash or if anyone was hurt.

