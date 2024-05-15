Stotesbury Cup Regatta 2024 to take over the Schuylkill River, bring road closures

The 97th Stotesbury Cup Regatta, the largest high school rowing regatta in the world, will be held this weekend in Philadelphia, beginning on Friday and running through Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When will the 2024 Stotesbury Cup Regatta be held?

The regatta will bring high school rowers from near and far to Philadelphia's Schuylkill River on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18.

What roads will be closed for the 2024 Stotesbury Cup Regatta?

Commuters should be aware that even though the regatta begins Friday, detours will start Thursday.

Kelly Drive will be closed in both directions between the Strawberry Mansion Bridge and Fountain Green Drive.

Southbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up the Strawberry Mansion ramp to Fountain Green Drive, via Reservoir Drive.

Northbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up Fountain Green Drive along the same route.

This detour will be in effect from Thursday, May 16th at 10 a.m. to Saturday, May 18th at 8 p.m.

Detour signs will be posted to help you get around the area, but your best bet is to plan ahead and leave early if you will be driving through the area.

What will the weather be like for the 2024 Stotesburg Cup Regatta?

Cloudy and cool Wednesday with more rain chances to come. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Brian Mendoza has the forecast.