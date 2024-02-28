Latest I-95 CAP construction closures coming overnight in Philly. Here's your guide

As the yearslong $329 million I-95 CAP project continues, drivers in Philadelphia should expect more road closures.

Following two 36-hour weekend closures of Interstate 95 where it cuts through Old City and Penn's Landing in February, overnight closures on that same stretch of highway are on the horizon as the calendar flips to March.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, PennDOT announced plans to close I-95 southbound between I-676/Callowhill Street (Exit 22) and the Morris Street on-ramp overnight from Monday, March 4 through Thursday March 7.

Here's your guide to the closure and how to get around it if you need to be driving late at night or very early in the morning next week:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

What parts of I-95 are being closed and when?

(All these closures are weather permitting, PennDOT said.)

Monday, March 4, through Thursday, March 7, from 11 each night to to 5 a.m. the following day: "I-95 South will be closed between I-676/Callowhill Street (Exit 22) and the Morris Street on-ramp," PennDOT said. "Motorists will be directed to follow the posted alternate routes that include using the Girard Avenue Interchange (Exit 23) or Callowhill Street (Exit 22) to access southbound Columbus Boulevard and the on-ramp to I-95 South at Morris Street. Trucks will use the Front Street on-ramp to I-95 South."

Monday, March 4, through Thursday, March 7, from 11 each night to to 5 a.m. the following day: "The ramp from I-676 East to I-95 South (Chester/Philadelphia Int’l Airport) will be closed," PennDOT said. "Motorists will be directed to exit at the Ben Franklin Bridge and use 6th Street, Race Street and southbound Columbus Boulevard to access the on-ramp to I-95 South at Morris Street. Trucks will be directed to continue south on Columbus Boulevard and use Oregon Avenue and Front Street to access the on-ramp to I-95 South."

Monday, March 4, through Thursday, March 7, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.: "A lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between Market Street and South Street," PennDOT said.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the closure area because significant backups and delays will occur on I-95 South, the alternate routes and several surface streets in the vicinity of the work area," PennDOT said.

Anything reopening after the work is done?

The Market Street ramp to I-95 south from Old City that closed ahead of the late February weekend closure of I-95 south is set to reopen on Friday, March 8.

Ahead of the reopening, "drivers are being directed to follow the posted detour signs to southbound Columbus Boulevard and access I-95 South at Morris Street, PennDOT said. "Trucks will use the Front Street on-ramp to I-95 South."

Why the need for more closures?

"The overnight closure of I-95 South will allow PennDOT’s contractor to install temporary barrier and restripe the southbound travel lanes to shift traffic away from the median, so that crews will have a safe area to begin construction on the new piers at Walnut and Chestnut streets," PennDOT said.

These overnight lane restrictions come on the heels of northbound lanes of I-95 in the area and southbound lanes being blocked over separate February weekends.

The plan is to eventually build a park over the interstate that will connect Old City to Penn's Landing and the Delaware River Waterfront.

"The new Park will be an 11.5-acre civic space spanning I-95 and Columbus Boulevard between Chestnut and Walnut streets, extending from Front Street to the Delaware River," PennDOT said. "It will include amenities including gardens, play areas, flexible open space, a contemplative setting for the Irish and Scottish Memorials, and a mass-timber Pavilion."