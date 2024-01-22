What to Know Drivers who use I-95 need to find alternate routes the night of Saturday, Feb. 3, to the early morning of Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

The closure of the northbound lanes between exits 20 and 22 will give crews the ability to work on the demolition of the viaduct and bridge overhead at Chestnut Street and park that are being replaced as part of the $329 million CAP project.

The maps in this story show alternate routes for drivers wanting to avoid the mess.

Drivers beware! A busy stretch of Interstate 95 through the heart of Philadelphia will be partially or fully closed for the first weekend of February.

As part of the $329 million CAP project to cover the interstate and connect Old City to Penn's Landing, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will close I-95 northbound between Columbus Boulevard (Exit 20) and Interstate 676 (Exit 22) from the night of Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 to early Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

PennDOT -- hoping to give drivers plenty of time to prepare for the closure -- announced the plan during a Monday news conference.

Léelo en español aquí.

Here are answers to your questions about the closure of I--95 to ensure you don't get slowed down:

🚧 When will I-95 in Philly be closed?

"Motorists are advised to avoid the closure area because significant backups will occur on I-95 approaching the work area, and on Columbus Boulevard and surface streets in the vicinity of the work area," PennDOT said.

The lane closures take place in two waves and over a weekend that has the least impact on Philly, the South Philly sports complex, neighboring states, SEPTA and other transportation agencies, according to PennDOT.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.: "A single-lane closure will be in place on northbound I-95 between the Columbus Boulevard (Exit 20) and I-676 (Exit 22) interchanges," PennDOT said in a news release.

Saturday at 6 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5: All northbound lanes of I-95 will be closed between Columbus Boulevard and I-676.

Ramps closed from 6 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Ramp to northbound I-95/I-676 from just north of Washington Avenue at Columbus Boulevard

Ramp to northbound I-95 from Lombard Circle at Columbus Boulevard

Ramp to northbound I-95 from westbound I-76 from New Jersey/Walt Whitman Bridge

Ramp to northbound I-95 from Front Street

"During the closure, northbound I-95 will remain open to Columbus Boulevard (Exit 20) for local traffic only," PennDOT said.

How can I get around the I-95 closure?

The closure is fairly straightforward, but the impacts go for miles and detours stem all the way into Delaware and New Jersey.

"Traffic heading north on I-95 from south of the Walt Whitman Bridge; and traffic on westbound I-76 from New Jersey will be advised to use I-76 West and I-676 East to access I-95 North," PennDOT said.

This map shows all the other ways to get around the closure without snaking through Philadelphia streets.

PennDOT Map shows alternate routes on several roads for Feb. 3 to 5, 2024, as Interstate 95 northbound lanes will be closed in Philadelphia.

"Electronic message boards on I-76, I-276, I-476, and other regional transportation arteries in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey will be used to alert motorists about the closure and provide specific alternate routes," PennDOT said.

Folks heading up from Delaware toward New York are urged to just avoid Pennsylvania entirely, by hopping over the Delaware Memorial Bridge into New Jersey and taking either Interstate 295 or the New Jersey Turnpike.

PennDOT Northbound I-5 drivers in Delaware can avoid Philly entirely be using the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

The overnight local detour will force drivers off I-95 at the Washington Avenue off-ramp, along Columbus Boulevard and back onto I-95 north at the Summer Street on-ramp. However, that route likely will be congested.

PennDOT Overnight local detour around I-95 closure.

"During the closure, access to I-95 North — but not I-676 West — will be available at the ramp from Summer Street at Columbus Boulevard just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge; or by continuing north on Columbus Boulevard to the Girard Avenue/Aramingo Interchange (Exit 23)," PennDOT said.

Trying to access the Vine Street Expressway and Ben Franklin Bridge (I-676) gets even trickier.

"To reach I-676, motorists will be directed to either continue north on Columbus Boulevard, turn left on Spring Garden Street, and left on 6th Street to access I-676 East; or take Spring Garden Street and turn left on 8th Street to access westbound I-676," PennDOT said. "Motorists can also continue north on Columbus Boulevard to the Girard Avenue/Aramingo Interchange (Exit 23) and use I-95 South to access I-676 West."

Basically, if you need to drive in that area, expect plenty of traffic headaches and for the map tool on your phone to be working extra hard with plenty of red.

Why will I-95 be closed, will more closures happen in the future?

During this time, crews will work to continue to partially demolish the existing concrete covering over I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets.

"The northbound closure will allow PennDOT’s contractors to begin taking down the section of the reinforced concrete covering over the northbound lanes of I-95," PennDOT said.

Earlier this month, the Chestnut Street Bridge over I-95 that connected Old City to Penn's Landing was closed so that it and the Chestnut Park viaduct could be demolished.

"The new Park will be an 11.5-acre civic space spanning I-95 and Columbus Boulevard between Chestnut and Walnut streets, extending from Front Street to the Delaware River," PennDOT said. "It will include amenities including gardens, play areas, flexible open space, a contemplative setting for the Irish and Scottish Memorials, and a mass-timber Pavilion."

This likely won't be the only closure needed to make the park become a reality.

"Additional closures of I-95 will be scheduled at a later date to demolish the remaining parts of the northbound cover and the covering over southbound I-95," PennDOT said.