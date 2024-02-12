Southbound I-95 in Philly is set to close for a weekend. What to know to get around it

What to Know Drivers who use I-95 in Philadelphia will need to find alternate routes Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2024.

The closure of the southbound lanes will give crews the ability to work on the demolition of the viaduct and bridge overhead at Chestnut Street and park that are being replaced as part of the $329 million CAP project.

PennDOT is hoping to give drivers enough time to plan out alternate routes.

Drivers beware! A busy stretch of Interstate 95 through the heart of Philadelphia is going to be closed the last weekend of February.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is hoping to give drivers plenty of time to plan for the upcoming closure.

As part of the $329 million CAP project to cover the interstate and connect Old City to Penn's Landing, PennDOT is closing I-95 southbound between Interstate 676 (Exit 22) and Columbus Boulevard and Washington Avenue (Exit 20) the night of Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 through early on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

The plan is to close southbound I-95 from Exit 22 to Exit 20 at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, through around 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26.

A single-lane closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday from I-676 to just below Walnut Streets, Rudolph said.

The southbound lanes pose more of a challenge for construction crews due to the proximity to the nearby neighborhood, PennDOT spokesman Brad Rudolph said.

Typically, around 67,000 drivers use the closing stretch of I-95 on a Sunday, officials said. During an earlier northbound closure of I-95 around 70% of drivers used alternate routes, rather than a local detour route.

Expect to see digital signs on Philadelphia-area highways warning of the upcoming closure.

Ramp closures

Besides the I-95 southbound closures, expect the Market Street ramp to southbound I-95 to close on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024 and remain closed though at least Monday, March 11, PennDOT said. That ramp will be used to store debris and equipment ahead of and after the closure.

These ramps will be closed from 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26:

Ramp from I-95 south to Columbus Boulevard and Washington Avenue

Ramp from I-676 east to I-95 south

The ramp from Lombard Circle to I-95 north, which is already closed.

I-95 northbound lane closure

The left lane along the stretch of northbound I-95 where the southbound lanes are closed will also be closed to keep drivers safe from any debris, PennDOT said.

Why are crews demolishing covers to CAP I-95?

PennDOT earlier closed I-95 northbound between Columbus Boulevard (Exit 20) and Interstate 676 (Exit 22) the night of Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. It remained closed until early Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. That project was completed safely, Rudolph said.

Time-lapse video released by PennDOT shows the 30 hours or so of work done during that closure.

Crews have been working to demolish the existing concrete covering over I-95 between Chestnut and Walnut streets.

Earlier this year, the Chestnut Street Bridge over I-95 that connected Old City to Penn's Landing was closed so that it and the Chestnut Park viaduct could be demolished.

"The new Park will be an 11.5-acre civic space spanning I-95 and Columbus Boulevard between Chestnut and Walnut streets, extending from Front Street to the Delaware River," PennDOT said. "It will include amenities including gardens, play areas, flexible open space, a contemplative setting for the Irish and Scottish Memorials, and a mass-timber Pavilion."

