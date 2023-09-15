A crash where a pedestrian was struck left the Schuylkill Expressway (Interstate 76) closed in Philadelphia for hours before daybreak Friday.

The crash -- which happened around 2:30 a.m. -- left all westbound lanes closed between the Vine Street Expressway (Interstate 676) and Spring Garden Street.

ALL LANES CLOSED on I-76 westbound between I-676 and Spring Garden St. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/127HFQAfAs — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) September 15, 2023

Multiple vehicles apparently struck a person, police said. It was unclear the extent of injuries.

The closure remained in place at 6 a.m. Westbound drivers were forced off the road before I-676.

The road finally reopened shortly before 6:40 a.m.

Police had also blocked drivers from accessing westbound I-76 from westbound I-676, that caused all those drivers to get onto the eastbound I-76 ramp to 30th Street Station.

During the closure, roads around 30th Street and other surface roads backed up and Kelly Drive was used as an alternate route.

NBC10 is working to determine further details about the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.