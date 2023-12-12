travel

Flying in or out of PHL this holiday season? So are nearly 1.1 million other people

Philadelphia International airport estimates that an estimated 1,092,100 people will pass through PHL from Dec. 21 to Jan. 3.

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 1 million people heading home (or away) will be traveling through busy Philadelphia International Airport over the holiday break for Christmas and New Year's Eve.

An estimated 1,092,100 travelers will use the airport between Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, and Friday, Jan. 3, 2024, PHL reported in a blog post.

When will it be busiest?

PHL expects about "85,118 arriving and departing guests" on Tuesday, Dec. 26. An estimated 84,771 people will pass through on Wednesday, Dec. 27, and about 83,941 people will fly on Friday, Dec. 22.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"If you are planning to fly during the holidays, make your checklist now," PHL said. "And like Santa, check your list twice."

Luckily, from parking to TSA security checks to food options, PHL lays out tips for travelers.

Thanksgiving Nov 17

Flying with Thanksgiving food? These are the dishes TSA will allow on flights

Philadelphia International Airport Dec 4

After 3rd gun recovered in 5 days, TSA tied record number of guns seized at PHL this year

You also should make sure you review what can and can't go through security checkpoints if you are flying with a Christmas ham or other holiday dish.

“If it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint,” TSA officials said in a release. “However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag.”

You could also just cook when you get there.

Safe travels.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

travelholidaysPhiladelphia International Airport
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us