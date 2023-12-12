More than 1 million people heading home (or away) will be traveling through busy Philadelphia International Airport over the holiday break for Christmas and New Year's Eve.

An estimated 1,092,100 travelers will use the airport between Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, and Friday, Jan. 3, 2024, PHL reported in a blog post.

When will it be busiest?

PHL expects about "85,118 arriving and departing guests" on Tuesday, Dec. 26. An estimated 84,771 people will pass through on Wednesday, Dec. 27, and about 83,941 people will fly on Friday, Dec. 22.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"If you are planning to fly during the holidays, make your checklist now," PHL said. "And like Santa, check your list twice."

Luckily, from parking to TSA security checks to food options, PHL lays out tips for travelers.

You also should make sure you review what can and can't go through security checkpoints if you are flying with a Christmas ham or other holiday dish.

“If it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint,” TSA officials said in a release. “However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag.”

You could also just cook when you get there.

Safe travels.