Officers with the Transportation Security Administration have set the record for the most guns confiscated at Philadelphia International Airport checkpoints in a single year.

Officials with the TSA say that officers found a 45th gun at the airport on Tuesday which passes last year's record of 44.

The gun was found as a man from Delaware passed through security, officials said. The X-ray machine alerted TSA officers to check the man's backpack.

An unloaded .357 firearm was found in his backpack and confiscated by police, according to officials.

The man was cited on a weapons charge and faces a still financial penalty for bringing the gun through a TSA security checkpoint, officials said.

“This individual told us that he forgot that he had his gun with him. That’s careless, inexcusable and irresponsible,” said TSA’s Federal Security Director Gerardo Spero for PHL. "“Let’s be clear. This is not the type of record that we are celebrating. We would much rather see fewer travelers bringing their guns to our checkpoints."

The TSA tied its record of 44 guns confiscated only a week and a half ago.

To give you an idea, here are the TSA-registered numbers of guns recovered per year at the checkpoints:

2017 – 35

2018 – 25

2019 – 20

2020 – 26

2021 – 39

2022 – 44

2023 (as of 12/12/23) – 45

Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to individuals who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint, TSA said.

TSA has details on how to travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.

So far in 2023, TSA officers have found over 6,000 guns at airport checkpoints across the United States and are on track to set a national record. Last year, officers found 6,542 guns.