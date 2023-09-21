Freight train hits truck in Bucks County, impacts SEPTA train service

A freight train crashed into a tractor-trailer Thursday morning, leaving a commuter mess along a SEPTA Regional Rail line in Bucks County.

The wreck happened along the tracks near the railroad crossing at Big Oak and Township Line roads in Yardley, Pennsylvania, Thursday morning.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after 6:30 a.m., the locomotive could be seen stopped with the wheeled trailer wrapped around its front. The trailer appeared to belong to a concrete company.

No word yet on how the incident occurred or if anyone was injured.

SEPTA's West Trenton Line shares the tracks.

"Inbound service to Center City is suspended until further notice due to police activity near Woodbourne Station," SEPTA initially wrote on its alerts page. "Outbound train #302 will terminate service at Neshaminy Station." Inbound train #303 will originate from Neshaminy Falls Station."

Just before 8 a.m., SEPTA said that inbound service between West Trenton and Neshaminy Falls stations had resumed, but would be delayed by 30 minutes.

The truck had markings for "Gypsum Floors" and "Poured Flooring" on it.

NBC10 reached out to J.M. Pereira & Sons -- the company whose name is also emblazed along the side of the wreck -- but a person who answered the phone had no comment about the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.