Traffic Alert: Dump Truck Crashes, Spills Load of Gravel Onto I-76

All lanes of I-76 are closed near Exit 331B in Montgomery County Friday morning

Police closed the busy Schuylkill Expressway in Montgomery County for hours Friday morning after a dump truck overturned, appearing to spill a load of gravel onto the roadway.

The wreck closed the eastbound lanes of I-76 at Exit 331B - I476 NB in Montgomery County just before 9:15 a.m., according to Pa. 511.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead around 11 a.m., all lanes remained closed as crews worked to clean up gravel that was spread across the highway.

Alternate routes includes Conshohocken State Road and Ridge Pike that go parallel to I-76, NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Sheila Watko said. Expect delays.

No word yet if anyone was hurt.

Check back for updates on this story.

