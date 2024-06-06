Driver hurt as SEPTA bus flips over after crashing off Blue Route

A SEPTA bus crashed off the Blue Route in Montgomery County early Thursday morning, injuring the driver.

No passengers were on board the out-of-service Route 129 bus around 1 a.m. when it crashed off Interstate 476 near the Norristown exit, SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said.

The bus wound flipping over down an embankment, Busch said.

Our newsgathering partners at KYW Newsradio were first to report on the southbound crash that left the driver with non-life-threating injuries, Busch said.

KYW reported that officials told them that two cars collided along the rainy Blue Route around the same time, but didn't appear to hit the bus. It was unclear if anyone in those cars was hurt.

Traffic was delayed for hours are crew got the bus upright, KYW reported.

The bus -- which sustained "significant damage" -- was towed away around 6:30 a.m. and would be "assessed at the Frontier District bus depot," Busch said.

"According to a preliminary investigation, the operator lost control of the vehicle," Busch said. "A full investigation by SEPTA’s System Safety Division is underway."