Sitting in a ‘backlog' on Pennsylvania Turnpike. You soon will be able to text to find out why

Sitting in traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike? Soon you will be able to text to find out why.

Starting later this month, the Pa. Turnpike is set to launch a service that allows drivers to text "backlog" to find out why traffic is stopped.

Turnpike COO first revealed the "backlog" plan to NBC10 newsgathering partner KYW Newsradio.

"It's always frustrating when you're sitting in a traffic queue just wondering, 'Why is it that I'm stopped? I see nothing up ahead," Shuey said to KYW.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The goal is for the text service to "provide real-time information about what's happening at that particular location," Shuey said.

A turnpike spokesperson said that the agency was working this week to finalize details on when the texting for traffic program will begin. An official plan that could include what number stopped drivers will need to reach is expected to be revealed at some point next week.

What is known is that the only way you should be texting while behind the wheel is if you're at a dead stop.