A car apparently took down a pole during a crash along the busy Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden, New Jersey, Thursday morning.

The wreck blocked two lanes of westbound U.S. Route 30, near Baird Boulevard, before 7 a.m. It appeared that a white sedan had taken out a utility pole.

TRAFFIC: Watch out on the Admiral Wilson Blvd in Camden. WB past Baird Blvd there is a crash with a downed utility pole. 2 right lanes are closed. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/pJxLwR6IeC — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) December 7, 2023

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the wreck.

Drivers should expect a slow down as they head toward the Ben Franklin Bridge and Philadelphia during the morning commute, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

Rt 30 westbound 2 Right lanes of 4 lanes remain closed West of CR 608/Baird Blvd in Camden due to a downed utility pole. Use caution, slow down and expect delays. — NJDOT (@NewJerseyDOT) December 7, 2023