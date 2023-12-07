first alert traffic

Downed pole, crashed car block lanes on busy NJ road

By Dan Stamm

Car near downed utility pole
SkyForce10

A car apparently took down a pole during a crash along the busy Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden, New Jersey, Thursday morning.

The wreck blocked two lanes of westbound U.S. Route 30, near Baird Boulevard, before 7 a.m. It appeared that a white sedan had taken out a utility pole.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the wreck.

Drivers should expect a slow down as they head toward the Ben Franklin Bridge and Philadelphia during the morning commute, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.

