A car apparently took down a pole during a crash along the busy Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden, New Jersey, Thursday morning.
The wreck blocked two lanes of westbound U.S. Route 30, near Baird Boulevard, before 7 a.m. It appeared that a white sedan had taken out a utility pole.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the wreck.
Drivers should expect a slow down as they head toward the Ben Franklin Bridge and Philadelphia during the morning commute, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.
