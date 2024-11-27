First Alert Traffic

Crash blocks I-95, Delaware interchange on busy holiday travel day

A truck appeared to go off I-95, near Route 141, early on Nov. 27, 2024

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash involving a truck closed several Delaware highways, including Interstate 95 on the busy travel day before Thanksgiving.

The wreck happened around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at the interchange for Interstate 95 and Route 141 in New Castle County, according to DelDOT. A truck appeared to have crashed through a guardrail and off the roadway, coming to a stop with its lights still on in a wooded area off the highway.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The wreck closed the following roads (according to DelDOT):

  • I-95 southbound at West Basin Road southbound off ramp closed to due to crash and debris
  • Route 141 northbound over I-95
  • Route 13 southbound exit to I-295 southbound due to incident on I-95
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

No word yet if anyone was hurt in the crashes.

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Matt DeLucia suggested using routes 2 and 7 and other surface roads to get around the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Transportation and Transit

New Jersey 19 hours ago

Keeping an eye on NJ roads on busy Thanksgiving travel day

Philadelphia International Airport Nov 26

‘Smooth so far': Thanksgiving holiday travel rush is on at Philadelphia airport

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

First Alert TrafficDelaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us