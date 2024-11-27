Crash blocks I-95, Delaware interchange on busy holiday travel day

A crash involving a truck closed several Delaware highways, including Interstate 95 on the busy travel day before Thanksgiving.

The wreck happened around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at the interchange for Interstate 95 and Route 141 in New Castle County, according to DelDOT. A truck appeared to have crashed through a guardrail and off the roadway, coming to a stop with its lights still on in a wooded area off the highway.

The wreck closed the following roads (according to DelDOT):

I-95 southbound at West Basin Road southbound off ramp closed to due to crash and debris

Route 141 northbound over I-95

Route 13 southbound exit to I-295 southbound due to incident on I-95

No word yet if anyone was hurt in the crashes.

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Matt DeLucia suggested using routes 2 and 7 and other surface roads to get around the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.