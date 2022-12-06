Car Torn Apart in Deadly Wreck on Northeast Philly Street

A deadly wreck where one car was left nearly unrecognizable closed a busy Northeast Philadelphia street Tuesday morning.

The two-car crash along Frankford Avenue at Unruh Avenue just after 5 a.m. left one of the vehicles badly mangled and torn apart and a person dead on the street.

One car had its door torn off and came to rest against a pole. The other car had its airbags deployed and some damage to its side.

Police blocked off the intersection before daybreak. The circumstances leading up to the wreck weren't immediately clear.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

At least one person appeared to be injured in the wreck, but investigators didn't reveal that person's condition.

Drivers should plan to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.