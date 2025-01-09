A cargo ship carrying tens of thousands of tons of cargo could be seen sitting in the Delaware River early Thursday after it ran aground near Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood the night before.

The Algoma Verity departed northbound from the Port of Philadelphia during the evening of Jan. 8, 2025, according to MarineTraffic.com -- a site that tracks vessels' movements.

"At 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a report from the pilot aboard the Algoma Verity stating the vessel had run aground with no injuries in the Delaware River," the U.S. Coast Guard said in a Thursday news release.

The nearly 623-foot long vessel that sails under the flag of the Bahamas was set to arrive at the port in Fairless Hills, Bucks County, according to MarineTraffic.com.

The ship has yet to complete its journey, running aground near Penn Treaty Park in the Fishtown neighborhood, NBC10 newsgathering partner KYW Newsradio first reported.

The ship's status on MarineTraffic.com Thursday morning was listed as "not under command." Two tugboats could be seen around it before daybreak.

Station Philadelphia's 29-foot Response Boat-Small is also responding to the grounded vessel, the USCG said.

"As of 8 a.m., Thursday, the MV Algoma Verity is currently aground outside the main shipping channel," the USCG said. "A team from Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay and the vessel’s representatives are on board monitoring the situation and formulating a plan to safely move the vessel to a nearby terminal."

The vessel is hauling around 45,000 tons of solar salt, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said it established a "safety zone" around the ship between the Ben Franklin Bridge and Tioga Marine Terminal.

"Vessels wishing to transit the area will need to contact the Coast Guard Command Center one hour prior to transit by radio on VHF channel 16 or by calling the command center hotline at 215-271-4807," the Coast Guard said.

The USCG said the investigation into the grounding continued Thursday.