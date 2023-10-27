Two people died as their minivan wound up on its side on the sidewalk, smashed against some trailers in a Philadelphia crash Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash took place along East Lehigh Avenue, near Jasper Street, in the Kensington neighborhood around 11 a.m., police said.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time later, firefighters could be seen surrounding the smashed up silver gray Dodge Caravan that had overturned and came to a rest against a fence. A dark-colored Acura sedan also came a stop on the sidewalk.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Philadelphia police accident investigators later told NBC10 that two people -- a man and woman -- in the van had died at the scene.

An initial investigation found that the van's driver was going southbound on Jasper when he struck the sedan, police said.

The woman driving the sedan and two children in here back seat were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Expect traffic trouble in the area as fire trucks, ambulances and police cars could be seen blocking the street.

This story is developing and will be updated.