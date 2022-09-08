Broad Street Lane to Shut for Year in South Philadelphia

Broad Street will get a bit more congested for the next year and a half as a northbound lane for a stretch in South Philadelphia will be closed because of a SEPTA project, state transportation officials said Thursday.

A northbound lane between Morris and Tasker streets will be shut down through spring 2024 for a SEPTA improvement project on the Broad Street subway line, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

"Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur," PennDOT said in a statement. "All scheduled activities are weather dependent."

The closure will be 24/7.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It is unclear what the improvement project entails. A message was left for SEPTA.