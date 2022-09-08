SEPTA

Broad Street Lane to Shut for Year in South Philadelphia

A northbound lane of Broad Street in South Philly will be closed down through spring 2024 for improvements to SEPTA's Broad Street Line, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Thursday.

By Brian X. McCrone

Broad Street will get a bit more congested for the next year and a half as a northbound lane for a stretch in South Philadelphia will be closed because of a SEPTA project, state transportation officials said Thursday.

A northbound lane between Morris and Tasker streets will be shut down through spring 2024 for a SEPTA improvement project on the Broad Street subway line, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

"Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur," PennDOT said in a statement. "All scheduled activities are weather dependent."

The closure will be 24/7.

It is unclear what the improvement project entails. A message was left for SEPTA.

