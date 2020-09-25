Speeding Car Crashes Along Philly's Benjamin Franklin Parkway; 1 Dies

The wreckage of a deadly crash slowed traffic along Philadelphia’s busy Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City Philadelphia Friday morning.

A speeding car crashed between 20th and 21st streets on the inner lanes of the parkway, not far from Logan Circle and the Franklin Institute. A man in the car died a short time later at the hospital. A woman survived the crash and was able to communicate with investigators.

Witnesses said it appeared three cars were racing down the street when the one car appeared to crash into a tree and the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said, while noting it's too soon to know for certain what led to the deadly wreck.

Drivers continued to get past the crash scene in the outer lanes, but expect traffic troubles as the morning goes on.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.