CENTER CITY

Speeding Car Crashes Along Philly's Benjamin Franklin Parkway; 1 Dies

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

The wreckage of a deadly crash slowed traffic along Philadelphia’s busy Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City Philadelphia Friday morning.

A speeding car crashed between 20th and 21st streets on the inner lanes of the parkway, not far from Logan Circle and the Franklin Institute. A man in the car died a short time later at the hospital. A woman survived the crash and was able to communicate with investigators.

Witnesses said it appeared three cars were racing down the street when the one car appeared to crash into a tree and the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said, while noting it's too soon to know for certain what led to the deadly wreck.

Transportation and Transit

SEPTA Sep 23

An Extra Pop of Color Comes to Your Ride Along SEPTA's Broad Street Line

Broad Street Sep 23

City Planners Looking to Make Busy North Philly Intersection Better

Drivers continued to get past the crash scene in the outer lanes, but expect traffic troubles as the morning goes on.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

CENTER CITYPhiladelphiaDeadly CrashBen Franklin Parkway
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us