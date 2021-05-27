An overturned tractor-trailer blocked multiple lanes at the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia for hours Thursday morning.

The big rig tipped over near Franklin Square before 4 a.m. More than two hours later, it continued to block three lanes of traffic as crews methodically unloaded boxes. Some of the boxes appeared to be of Auntie Anne's soft pretzels.

Some of these are Auntie Anne’s soft pretzel boxes, headquartered in Lancaster but a very Philly traffic incident this morning at the base of the BFP https://t.co/alxPIXKCol — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) May 27, 2021

Traffic continued to get by in the two outer lanes past 6 a.m., but expect slowdowns to build as the morning commute heats up. Just before 7 a.m., traffic was backed up halfway up the bridge span.

Hey Jersey friends - heads up! SLOW morning heading west on Ben Franklin Bridge into Philly. An overturned tractor trailer is still blocking 3 lanes at the foot of the bridge; 2 lanes getting by. Delays now backing up onto span of the bridge. @NBCPhiladelphia #firstalerttraffic pic.twitter.com/3oSeRm3aSj — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) May 27, 2021

If you are driving from South Jersey into Philadelphia, you can use the Walt Whitman Bridge as an alternate route, but expect that to be a slow ride as Interstate 76 is reduced to one lane after you get off the bridge. If you take the Whit, you can get back to Interstate 676 that way.

You could also take the Betsy Ross Bridge to Interstate 95 to access Center City Philadelphia.