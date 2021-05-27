Ben Franklin Bridge

Crews Unload Boxes of Pretzels as Truck Blocks Base of Ben Franklin Bridge

Crews could be seen unloading boxes of what appeared to be pretzels off the crashed truck as traffic began to slow down from New Jersey into Philadelphia

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

An overturned tractor-trailer blocked multiple lanes at the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia for hours Thursday morning.

The big rig tipped over near Franklin Square before 4 a.m. More than two hours later, it continued to block three lanes of traffic as crews methodically unloaded boxes. Some of the boxes appeared to be of Auntie Anne's soft pretzels.

Traffic continued to get by in the two outer lanes past 6 a.m., but expect slowdowns to build as the morning commute heats up. Just before 7 a.m., traffic was backed up halfway up the bridge span.

If you are driving from South Jersey into Philadelphia, you can use the Walt Whitman Bridge as an alternate route, but expect that to be a slow ride as Interstate 76 is reduced to one lane after you get off the bridge. If you take the Whit, you can get back to Interstate 676 that way.

You could also take the Betsy Ross Bridge to Interstate 95 to access Center City Philadelphia.

Ben Franklin BridgeOld Cityfirst alert traffic
