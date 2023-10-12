Police block lanes on Ben Franklin Bridge heading into Philly

Police activity blocked several lanes of traffic heading Philadelphia on the Ben Franklin Bridge Thursday morning, slowing traffic.

The incident started before daybreak in the westbound lanes into Philly. At least three lanes were blocked at one point.

The Delaware River Port Authority, which operates the span between New Jersey and Pennsylvania, posted on social media around 7 a.m. that drivers should seek alternate routes.

Ben Franklin Bridge Travel Alert:



Expect heavy delays WB into Philly due to police activity. Seek alternative route at this time, if possible. — Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) (@DRPA_PAandNJ) October 12, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Drivers heading into Philly can use the Walt Whitman Bridge to the south and Betsy Ross Bridge to the north to get into Philly from South Jersey. They can then access Interstate 95, I-76 and other roads.