YouTube Suspends Giuliani From Partner Program, Cutting Access to Ad Revenue

The suspension, which will last at least 30 days, has been in effect since last week, YouTube said

Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Says Pennsylvania GOP 'Let Down America' on Challenge to Biden Win
YouTube said Tuesday that it had suspended Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's attorney, from a program that allows partners to make money from ads on their videos after Giuliani broke YouTube's rules by repeatedly sharing election misinformation, NBC News reports.

The suspension, which will last at least 30 days, has been in effect since last week, YouTube said in an email.

YouTube's Partner Program allows video creators to share ad revenue and receive support from a company team, but channels that violate company policies can be removed.

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York, has been a vocal proponent of baseless allegations of widespread fraud in the presidential election. In a series of news conferences and court hearings after the election, his team pushed allegations of voter fraud that had already been debunked.

